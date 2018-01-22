Appeal after knife-wielding robber raids Marlow newsagent

Police are appealing for information after a knife-wielding raider held up a Marlow newsagent.

The masked robber threatened a member of staff and a woman in her 30s during the robbery at Marlow News in Newtown Road.

The suspect demanded money before fleeing with a till drawer at about 8.50pm on Thursday, January 11.

After leaving the shop he ran down Newtown Road and turned into an alleyway leading to Willowmead Close.

He is described as a white man, wearing a black scarf over his face, all black clothing with a hood and grey baseball cap underneath, work boots and blue rubber gloves.

Detective Constable Aimee Summers said: “We would urge anyone who saw the offender or anyone acting suspiciously to call us as a matter of urgency.”

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.