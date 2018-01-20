Happy Valentine's Day – Bucks County Council to hold parking consultation on romantic day

Parking bosses have been criticised for expecting families and drivers to give up Valentine’s Day celebrations for a parking consultation.

Buckinghamshire County Council (BCC) is seeking to introduce on-street parking charges in Marlow and was due to begin the survey next month.

But the proposed date of a drop-in session for motorists to find out more about the scheme was criticised by Marlow Town Council (MTC) at Tuesday’s full council meeting.

Clly Jocelyn Towns, the Mayor of Marlow, who last year warned the scheme could leave disabled drivers with nowhere to park, said: “BCC expects to launch a public consultation on February 9 and hold a drop-in session on February 14.

“We’ve pointed out to them that that’s Valentine’s Day – which might not encourage people to come out and talk about parking.”

Cllr Towns was a key figure in a campaign launched in the autumn to fight the proposals shortly after they were announced by BCC.

The initiative, led by MTC and the Marlow and District Chamber of Trade and Commerce, collected 7,417 signatures from people opposing the plans.

However, according to the town council it will now need to re-run the signature drive after it was not deemed ‘robust’ enough to be included in BCC’s consultation, which councillor’s voted to spend up to £5,000 promoting and publicising around Marlow.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Towns said: “They’ve obviously taken it [the petition] fairly seriously because they were going to start it [the consultation] before Christmas and now they’re waiting until February.

“I’ve done it once and I will do it again.

“I’m determined to do what I can to stop these proposals.”