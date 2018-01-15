Toxic air in Marlow to be tackled by new council scheme

Efforts to tackle toxic air in Marlow have been stepped up by Wycombe District Council.

An Air Quality Management Area (AQMA) was formally enacted in the town on Thursday (January 11).

It follows concerns raised over dangerously high levels of nitrogen dioxide, exceeding government targets.

The Marlow AQMA will run the length of the High Street, from Pound Lane to the roundabout; Spittal Street; Chapel Street and Little Marlow Road between Chapel Street and Foxes Piece School.

Cllr Julia Adey (Con, The Wooburns), cabinet member for environment, said: “We are taking positive and proactive steps to tackle poor air quality for people who visit, live and work in the Wycombe district.

“The hard work starts now, as we create an action plan with our partners which takes all of these comments into consideration and improves air quality as soon as possible.”

The district council also declared a second AQMA covering High Wycombe.