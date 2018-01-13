Businessman in final funding push for Kenyan school project

A businessman is appealing for help as he makes his final fundraising push in the latest phase of a Kenyan school-building programme.

Duncan McDonald, who owns Sunflower Framing, in Dean Street, Marlow, is seeking the final £1,000 he needs to complete the most recent stage of the Nandi Project, which he started after visiting the East African country six years ago.

After seeing the conditions for normal Kenyans in the Nandi province during a family holiday, he began sponsoring the education of the child of a security guard he met during the trip.

He later began contributing to the education of another of the man’s children.

And in 2016 he and his partner Petra realised their ‘dream’ of beginning a charitable project after returning to visit the province and deciding to begin renovating a village school.

Just through friends and relatives the pair were able to raise well in excess of the £2,834 needed for a classroom and staff room.

And such was the generosity of their benefactors they were left just £1,000 shy of the cash needed to add an extra two classrooms and an admin block.

Part of the final fundraising efforts to reach the target have included the donation of limited edition prints to be sold in his store over the festive period.

Talking about the project, which Mr McDonald referred to as part of his mid-life crisis, he said: “I went out there and saw them and the school they went to and they really did have nothing, but they were all such excited kids.

“ They loved the fact that they could go to school because they had nothing else.”

He added: “We have so much in this country, especially at Christmas, and they don’t really have anything at all.”

Visit www.nandiproject.com to find out more and donate.