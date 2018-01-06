Wimpy staff bid farewell to Marlow

12:00PM, Saturday 06 January 2018
Staff at British fast food chain Wimpy flipped their final burgers at the franchise’s Marlow High Street branch on Saturday, December 30.
Wimpy said in November that it had taken the decision to shut the restaurant due to the rising costs of operating in the town centre.
The firm, which also has its UK head office in Marlow, said that staff working at the Marlow site will be offered jobs at other Wimpy restaurants.
Comments
Most Shared
Top Ten Articles
Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.
A 22-year-old chef from Maidenhead has won the latest series of MasterChef: The Professionals.