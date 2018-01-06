Sat, 06
6 °C
Sun, 07
5 °C
Mon, 08
5 °C
SECTION INDEX

Wimpy staff bid farewell to Marlow

Staff at British fast food chain Wimpy flipped their final burgers at the franchise’s Marlow High Street branch on Saturday, December 30.

Wimpy said in November that it had taken the decision to shut the restaurant due to the rising costs of operating in the town centre.

The firm, which also has its UK head office in Marlow, said that staff working at the Marlow site will be offered jobs at other Wimpy restaurants.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

Snow forces school closures

Snow forces school closures

Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved