Bucks households braced for council tax rise of nearly five per cent

People in the county are braced for a hike in their council tax bills next year.

Buckinghamshire County Council’s (BCC) cabinet voted to see charges rise by almost five per cent from April.

It means that a band D property will be charged an extra £57.89, taking the county council precept up to £1,218.08 – a rise of 4.99 per cent, the most allowed by law without the need for a public referendum.

A Buckinghamshire household’s council tax bill is also made up of precepts from district and parish councils, as well as fire and police services, meaning they could be left forking out even more by the time final charges are determined.

The hike is made up of a 1.99 per cent rise in the main charge, with a further three per cent added to cover adult social care costs.

BCC blamed the increase on cuts to government cash handouts.

Council leader Cllr Martin Tett (Con, Little Chalfont and Amersham Common) said: “Our aim is to make sure we deliver the absolute maximum value from each pound we spend.

“This means listening to customers, local people, businesses and organisations, as well as making tough decisions about targeted savings, investments and using innovation and new techniques to improve services.”