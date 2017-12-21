Thief who stole thousands of pounds worth of sunglasses is jailed

A thief has been jailed for stealing almost £10,000 worth of sunglasses.

Sebastian Reeve, who is currently in HMP Bedford following previous convictions in July, pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday.

The 28-year-old was sentenced to two years in prison.

The court heard that on October 28 last year he stole sunglasses worth £1906.60 from Ashtons Opticians, in Straight Bit, Flackwell Heath.

The next day, at about 7.20pm, he took cigarettes worth £790 from WHSmith, in Furlong Road, Bourne End.

And between 7pm on November 1 and 2.40am on November 2 he stole sunglasses worth £7,794 from a property in the Parade, Bourne End.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “Thames Valley Police is committed to tackling this type of crime and bringing offenders to justice.

“We welcome the sentence in this case and hope it demonstrates the seriousness of these offences and will act as a deterrent to others.

“I would like to thank the victims for their patience and support during the investigation of this case.”