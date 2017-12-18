Dazzling Christmas lights display raises thousands for charity

A dazzling display has already raised more than £4,000 for charity.

Every year the Shepherd family decks out their Hill Farm Road home with Christmas lights.

Tony Shepherd, 61, first decorated his house in Marlow Bottom in the millennium year.

Each evening he puts on a light display to music with a collection for charity.

Tony started working on the display back in October and it took a full 12 days to put up.

“It is always a bit different, we have added a bit more colour with the music but we have tried to make it tasteful,” he said.

Last year the display raised more than £9,000 for Mummy’s Star which supports people affected by cancer during pregnancy.

This year it is raising money for the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust which aims to increase awareness of the signs and the dangers of depression in young people.

“It is such a topical issue at the moment,” said Tony.

“Everyone knows somebody who is suffering from anxiety or depression.

“We always do quite a bit of research before choosing the charity.

“Visitors are more than welcome to visit between 4 to 11pm.”

He asked people to ‘park sensibly’ if they visit.