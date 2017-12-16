The Marlow Club submits renovation plans to go with car park proposals

An exclusive gym bidding to build a much-needed new car park in Marlow has submitted plans for a major overhaul of its facilities.

The Marlow Club, in Fieldhouse Lane, filed the scheme with Wycombe District Council (WDC) early this month.

If approved, it would see the addition of a ‘purpose-built yoga and pilates studio’, as well as re-vamped lounge, restaurant, and changing rooms.

The proposals sit alongside existing plans for a £1.4m, two-storey car park on vacant land in Fieldhouse Lane, which would add 165 spaces to Globe Business Park.

Chief operating officer Jon Williams said: “To ensure the club continues to meet the evolving needs of the membership, we have always placed importance on regular investment but this next phase of development will move the club to a new level of prestige.

“We have been planning major works for some time and it is really exciting to have finally submitted plans.”

The gym has previously said it hopes to start construction early in 2018, ahead of a predicted completion date in September.

The reference number for the car park plans is REF: 17/07956