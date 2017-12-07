Inquest hears Marlow mum was unable to regain control of car in fatal A308 crash

A Marlow mum died after her car was hit by an oncoming vehicle after she lost control, an inquest heard today (Thursday).

Clare Smith, 38, of Newton Road, died at John Radcliffe Hospital, four days after suffering injuries in the collision on the A308 on Wednesday, July 26.

Her nine-year-old daughter was injured in the collision, but she was later discharged from hospital and expected to make a full recovery.

The crash happened at about 10.20am.

The inquest, held at Reading Coroner’s Court, heard how Ms Smith emerged from a bend on the stretch between the Bisham Roundabout and Maidenhead in her black Vauxhall Corsa.

Stephanie Revolta, who was driving her Nissan Qashqai in the opposite direction, saw the Corsa, which appeared to be ‘drifting’.

Forensic collision investigator Kevin Spiller told the inquest that as Ms Smith went around the bend in the wet conditions, she had lost control and gone straight into the Nissan’s front.

Her Corsa also collided with a tree at the side of the road after the impact.

She may have experienced ‘snatch back’ in her steering, the inquest heard.

Coroner Peter Bedford asked: “To be clear, once that occurs, it doesn’t matter how good a driver you are, you aren’t going to regain control, are you?”

Mr Spiller said the only way to rectify it was ‘space and time’.

The inquest heard Ms Revolta regularly uses the road and does not drive fast on it as she dislikes the sharp bends.

There is no suggestion that Ms Smith was driving too fast, especially as she had just driven through a series of tight bends.

Mr Spiller tested the bend on the 50mph stretch and found it is driveable up to a ‘critical speed’ of 53 mph.

Mr Bedford recorded that Ms Smith died as part of a road traffic collision.