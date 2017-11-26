Fashion show raises £1,000 for Link Foundation

A fashion show in Marlow raised £1,000 for a charity that supports disadvantaged families last week.

Held at Coopers Roastery and Coffee Bar in Fieldhouse Lane, the Plume Boutique’s event for about 100 customers benefited the locally-based Link Foundation charity.

Every year, the Plume Boutique holds two shows a year for charities.

Its owner, Gemma Fox, said: “This was a great opportunity to showcase the best creative talent in Marlow and to celebrate a strong sense of team work amongst businesses in the town whilst supporting a very worthwhile local charity.

“The evening was a huge success both for Plume and for the Link Foundation.”

Makeup company Space NK Marlow helped get six

volunteer models ready for the show, while Hairbox Marlow handled the hair styling and My Beauty Doctor Marlow did the nail art.

Fashion, styling and production for the catwalk was down to Gemma.