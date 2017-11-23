Claim disabled drivers could be left with 'nowhere to park' under new plans for Marlow

Disabled drivers could be left with ‘nowhere to park’ in Marlow town centre under ‘seriously flawed’ new parking plans for the town.

Buckinghamshire County Council (BCC) has announced a new consultation on proposals to introduce on-street parking charges.

But Marlow Town Council has hit back, questioning the validity of the current process, accusing the county council of ignoring public opinion and even suggesting it could see disabled parking spaces scrapped and force disabled drivers on to double yellow lines.

Cllr Jocelyn Towns, the Mayor of Marlow, said: “They [BCC] are ignoring the needs of businesses, residents, visitors and the disabled, along with the overwhelming voice of the wider community, who are also impacted.

“A key part of the proposal, for instance, would leave disabled drivers with nowhere to park.

“BCC is proposing to remove the disabled spaces in the [town] centre as well as some of the double-yellow lines around the town.

“Yet they are suggesting that disabled drivers use double-yellow lines.

“It makes no sense.”

Cllr Towns' intervention comes after the town council handed over a 7,417-signature petition to BCC in an attempt to force a re-think on the scheme.

But she added the current information on the consultation made it clear the county council had ‘disregarded’ it and ignored public opinion.

According to BCC, current plans would see about 30 short-stay parking spaces added to the town centre by rearranging current provision.

It would also improve enforcement to prompt ‘greater turnover of parking’.

Cllr Mark Shaw (Con, Chesham), deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for transportation, said: “Marlow is a very special, attractive town, but it suffers from the effect of parking in the town centre.

“We feel our proposals offer the best chance of managing on-street parking for the benefit of businesses, residents and visitors alike.

“I know that parking can be a very emotive subject though, so I encourage everyone to make their comments known.”

Details of the consultation are due to be published early next month and drop-in sessions are expected to be held in January.

Visit www.marlow-tc.gov.uk or www.buckscc.gov.uk to find out more.