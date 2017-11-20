Plans to convert offices to retirement flats in Bourne End approved

Plans to convert a former office block into retirement flats in Bourne End have been given the green light by Wycombe District Council (WDC).

WDC’s Planning Committee approved the scheme for the site of the former Wharf Business Centre, in Wharf Lane, at its last meeting on Wednesday, November 15.

The decision gives Hampshire-based development company Renaissance Retirement permission to tear down the existing building and replace it with 21 apartments.

Ahead of the meeting, concerns had been raised over parking and traffic impact.

Chris Goddard, the firm’s chairman, said: “We have been working very closely with the officers and have designed a scheme that will sit comfortably within this landscaped setting.

“There is a fundamental demand for new, independent retirement housing in the area.

“We have been very well received at the pubic consultation by local people and councillors alike.

“The simple fact is that people are looking increasingly at this form of housing as part of their retirement plans.”

The reference number for the plans is REF:17/05241