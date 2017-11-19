Marlow cycle shop offers helmet 'amnesty'

A bike shop is doing its bit to help improve cycle safety on Marlow’s streets.

Saddle Safari, in Dean Street, is offering a helmet amnesty to youngsters in a bid to get more riders wearing them.

This will allow any under-18s to swap an old, unwanted or ill-fitting piece of headgear for a 50 per cent discount on a new one until Sunday, November 26.

The store is also offering half-priced light sets for the dark nights.

Owner Andrew Rackstraw, who was inspired to launch the offer after noticing increasing numbers of children and teenagers cycling without adequate safety gear, said he was ‘astounded' by the reaction to the deal on the business’ Facebook page last week, gathering more than 150 shares in less than a week.

He added: “I know most kids’ parents will have bought them helmets, but they don’t wear them and their friends don’t wear them. You’ve got to have zero tolerance for it. Cycling is a brilliant way to get around this town, but you’ve got to be safe while you’re doing it.”