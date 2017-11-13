Jungle Mania reopens nine months after fire

A family activity centre has reopened nearly nine months after a fire forced it to close.

Jungle Mania, in Wessex Road, has been shut to the public since February, when a blaze caused ‘substantial’ damage to the site.

But the family-run business has started welcoming youngsters and parents once again.

“We had a fire on February 8 and had to close because of the smoke damage to the building,” said owner Chris Coleman.

“The fire itself was minimal, but the smoke damage was substantial and the building has had to be completely renovated.

“But now we’ve got new play kit, floors and ceilings – everything is brand new.”

He added the business had been ‘re-Bourne End’ when it began welcoming customers once more on Monday, October 30.

Mr Coleman, who lives in Maidenhead, founded the company in Bourne End in 2005, before expanding into Woodley in 2012 and adding franchises in Swindon in 2015 and Hemel Hempstead earlier this year.

According to the 47-year-old, insurers paid out more than £400,000 to cover the costs of repairs.

The blaze started in a fridge and was likely caused by a faulty circuit board.

“I couldn’t see more than three feet in front of my face because of the smoke damage,” said Mr Coleman, who runs the firm with his wife Catherine, on the scene he found after the fire.

“The damage was everywhere, it was upstairs in the office, the smoke had got into all the play equipment.

“Everything had to be ripped out.

“Then the building had to be steam cleaned and fitted out with new flooring, play structures, coffee bar – everything.”