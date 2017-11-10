Campaigners protest plans for new parking charges in Marlow

Parking protesters have demanded that planned charges be scrapped.

Campaigners, including members of Marlow’s Rotary clubs, the town council and chamber of commerce, were in the High Street on Saturday asking for support for the group’s opposition to the proposals by Buckinghamshire County Council (BCC).

BCC intended to force motorists to pay to park on the streets of the town centre, but a petition has now gained more than 4,500 online signatures and about 1,300 physical ones to force the council into a re-think.

“The county council, with the district council, needs to review the whole parking strategy in Marlow,” said the Mayor of Marlow, Cllr Jocelyn Towns.

“It’s important that they work together with the Town Council to understand fully the severe parking limitations in the town. Developers should be required to provide enough parking spaces with new builds.

“We believe the local parking guidance is out of date and inaccurate, and needs to be changed.

“Let’s not make it difficult to come and shop, retailers have had it hard enough.”

