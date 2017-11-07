Tom Kerridge, Rick Stein and Atul Kochhar team up as pop-up cinema event returns to Marlow

Roll out the red carpet – celebrity chef Tom Kerridge has announced the return of his pop-up cinema.

The celebrity chef’s latest venture is set to hit Marlow again next month, following its successful launch last year.

The Gourmet Picture Company’s Pop-up Festival is due to run from Friday, December 8, until Friday, January 5, with screenings at Riley Park and across the river at Bisham Abbey, Bisham.

This time around Kerridge, the man behind the double Michelin-starred Hand and Flowers pub, in West Street, Marlow, has teamed up with fellow celebrity chefs Rick Stein and Atul Kochhar to create menus for the event.

“It’s great to be back again for Christmas in Marlow,” said Kerridge.

“For me there’s nothing more Christmassy than settling down onto a comfy sofa to watch a classic movie, with some mates and something great to eat, and the Gourmet Picture Company gets it exactly right – the atmosphere at every screening is always something special.

“I know that Rick and Atul are preparing some fantastic menus too and I can’t wait to see everyone come down to enjoy the screenings across the town.”

Last year’s Pop Up Picture House saw the old Assembly Room cafe, in Market Square, transformed into a cinema for its screening of cult hits, Christmas classics and family favourites, combined with a two-course meal and interval ice-cream. It sold more than 4,000 tickets over its two-month run and was followed in the summer by Rick Stein’s Sunset Cinema at Cliveden House Hotel.

The original Pop Up Picture House was the brain child of Gloucestershire-born Kerridge, as well as Mark James of Unicorn Productions, Chris Hughes of Brand Events and Ben Phillips of Steamer Trading, all of whom live in Marlow.

Tickets are due to go on sale on Thursday, November 16.

Visit www.gourmetpicturecompany.co.uk to find out more.