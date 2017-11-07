Remembrance Sunday display set up in Wooburn Green

Rows and rows of crosses have been set up in Wooburn Green in preparation for Remembrance Sunday.

Individual markers representing the 145 men from Wooburn and Bourne End killed in the First and Second World Wars were installed on Saturday to mark the commemorations.

And in time for Sunday’s memorial service on the green, each one will be given a personalised tag with the name and personal details of one of the villages’ fallen.

It is the second year the project has been carried out by the 1st Wooburn and Bourne End Scouts, which will be involved with the annual parade and service, which is due to start at 10am.

Assistant scout leader Jon Dalton said: “It means they [the youngsters] get to participate in the act of remembrance.

“It’s the same for everyone, the message is ‘lest we forget’.

“If we remember the fallen and if the young people are able to participate in the act of remembrance, they will remember them [too].”

Lights have also been installed to illuminate the crosses from 4.15pm on Remembrance Sunday.

The display will be removed on Sunday, November 18.