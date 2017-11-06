Record broken at Marlow Half Marathon

A course record was smashed at Marlow’s annual half marathon yesterday (Sunday).

There was also a record number of entries for this year’s event, organised by Marlow Striders, with more than 1,600 signing up and nearly 1,400 runners on the day.

As is tradition, the start of both the half and quarter marathons are marked by a rocket being set off, with the race led by a man dressed as Guy Fawkes – a role held by Martin Leake since 1993.

Marlow Striders club director Mike Thompson explained how the race has grown over the years, with one man coming from as far as Budapest for the event.

He said: “What attracted him to it was the bridge over the Danube River [in Budapest] was modeled on the one that goes over the River Thames in Marlow.

“They’re designed by the same architect.”

The race is expected to have raised more than £30,000 which, after expenses, will be split between Marlow Youth and Community Centre, and Marlow Sports Club.

Nearly £200,000 has been raised during the event’s 29 year history.

The first female winner in the half marathon was Melanie Wilkins, from Winchester and District Athletic Club, with a course record-breaking 1.22.54.

Sean Wilson, from Wycombe Phoenix Harriers, came in at 1.19.47 in the men’s race.

Mike said he hoped the turnout would encourage more people to join the club.

“We’re a friendly, social bunch,” he added.