Campaigners to hit Marlow High Street to protest parking charges

Campaigners fighting plans for new parking charges in Marlow will be collecting signatures for a petition in the town tomorrow (Saturday).

The opponents to the scheme, which would see Buckinghamshire County Council (BCC) charge motorists for on-street parking in the town centre, will be in the High Street outside WHSmith from 10am-2pm.

So far, the petition has about 4,000 signatures, but needs a further 1,000 to force BCC to debate the proposals.

Cllr Jocelyn Towns, the Mayor of Marlow, said: “It is still BCC’s intention to put parking meters in Marlow, despite the fact that the Town Council, Marlow Chamber of Trade and The Marlow Society are totally against the plan.

“We know from the experience of other towns that this move would severely damage the vibrancy of the town, causing problems for retailers and other businesses as well as residents and visitors.

“We’re asking everyone who cares about this town to sign the petition.”

Visit www.marlow-tc.gov.uk to find out more.