Councillor defends decision to remove Marlow recycling facilities

The decision to remove recycling facilities from the town has been defended by councillors.

Waste collection points at Court Garden, in Pound Lane, and Liston Road shut on Monday following a review by the joint waste team for Wycombe and Chiltern District Councils.

Recycling bins at the Riley Road car park are due to be retained.

Cllr Julia Adey (Con, the Wooburns), cabinet member for environment, said: “As a result of more residents using the convenient and comprehensive recycling service at the kerbside, in addition to the facilities at the household waste and recycling centres, we reviewed the use of the local recycling centres across the Wycombe district.

“We found that, while the centres are being used, disappointingly some of them had more trade waste in than domestic waste. Trade waste should be recycled with a commercial provider and not at these small, local centres.

“As a result of the review, in which we also consulted with local parish and town councils, we have decided to close the local recycling centres at Flackwell Heath community centre, Court Garden and Liston Road in Marlow.”