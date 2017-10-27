U-turn on Marlow Obelisk restoration plans

Council bosses have U-turned on a promise to restore a Marlow landmark before Christmas.

Bucks County Council (BCC) had pledged to complete renovations to the Marlow Obelisk, at the top of the High Street, before the end of the year.

However, after ‘practical concerns’ were raised over the impact of temporary traffic lights and diversions, Transport for Buckinghamshire (TfB), the council’s transport arm, decided to postpone the work.

Mark Shaw (Con, Chesham), BCC’s deputy leader and cabinet member for Transportation has backed the decision.

In a statement, he said: “TfB remains dedicated to completing the restoration of the obelisk in the shortest time possible and with the least disruption to the local area, which means it is now necessary to rethink the planning of the restoration and traffic management.

Work is now expected to take place in spring, with the intention of keeping ‘disruption to a minimum, particularly during the busy Christmas period’.