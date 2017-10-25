A404 interchange at Marlow in line for £1.75m facelift

Almost £2m has been promised to improve road access to Marlow.

Highways England’s Growth and Housing Fund has approved an application for £1.187m for work on the Westhorpe Interchange junction on the A404 at Marlow.

The cash is also expected to fund work on the entrance to the Globe Business Park, Fieldhouse Lane.

The bid was submitted by Bucks County Council, Wycombe District Council, Bucks and Thames Valley Local Economic Partnership (LEP) and the Globe Park BID.

Match-funding of £500,000 developer contributions and £63,000 Growing Places LEP funding will give it a total budget of £1.75m.

Deputy leader and cabinet member for transport, Cllr Mark Shaw (Con, Chesham), said: “I’m well aware of the congestion there, and our successful funding bid will not only help deal with this, but also help stimulate the Buckinghamshire economy.”