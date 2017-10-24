Appeal to trace suspected mugger who failed to appear in court

The public has been warned not to approach a suspected mugger who is on the run after failing to appear at court.

Jordan Warren, of Lance Way, High Wycombe, is charged with robbing a 16-year-old boy at knifepoint in Wakeman Road, Bourne End, and forcing him to hand over his iPhone and jacket in August last year.

The 26-year-old, who lives in High Wycombe but has links with Bourne End, also faces one count of possession of cocaine.

Police are hunting Warren, who was arrested on August 3 last year and charged on February 9 after he missed his court date at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday, September 22.

Detective Constable Alexander Trevivian said: “If anyone knows where Jordan Warren is please contact police immediately.

“If you see Warren please do not approach him but instead call 999.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.