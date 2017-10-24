Russell Brand to turn on Marlow Christmas lights

Comedian and actor Russell Brand is set to switch on Marlow’s Christmas lights next month.

He will be accompanied by snow machines and carol singers at the Switch On and Shop event, which starts at 6pm on Thursday, November 23.

Brand, who also writes and presents, will illuminate the town from the top deck of a London bus outside The Chequers in the High Street.

Cllr Jocelyn Towns, Marlow town mayor, said: “We’re delighted that Russell has agreed to help launch our Christmas season in Marlow this year.

“He’s an active participant in local events and we’re so happy he was able to fit Switch On and Shop into his busy schedule this year.”

As part of the event, shops will stay open late, special promotions will be on offer and Christmas displays will be up around town.

It means the High Street will close to traffic from 5.30 – 7.30pm, with Brand switching the lights on at about 6.30pm.