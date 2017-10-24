Marlow Club gym seeking permission for double-decker car park

More than 150 car parking spaces could be added in Marlow under new plans.

The scheme, by leisure centre the Marlow Club, in Fieldhouse Lane, could see a double-decker car park built in the town’s Globe Business Park.

The application, which is for vacant land next to the gym, would create about 80 bays on the top floor for its customers.

The ground floors would be managed by Wycombe District Council (WDC) and rented to companies based in the site.

Jon Williams, the gym’s chief operating officer, said: “Plans for the car park will help to alleviate some of the current issues with car parking and congestion on the business park as well as regenerating a derelict area which will improve the overall aesthetics of this section of the business park.

“Constructing a new, purpose-built car park will create a more secure, long-term parking solution for our members.

“Throughout the building phase, we will make sure our members experience as little inconvenience as possible and will provide temporary, alternative car parking within walking distance of the club.”

Plans have been submitted to WDC, although at the time of writing the local authority’s planning department was yet to officially validate the application.

If the scheme is given the green light, work is expected to start in the new year and be completed by the middle of 2018.

Cllr Steve Broadbent (Con, Greater Hughenden), WDC’s cabinet member for economic development and regeneration, said: “The car park really is beneficial to everyone, providing additional parking capacity for members of the Marlow Club and spill over parking spaces for people staying at the proposed Travelodge hotel.

“It also provides the council with further spaces that can be made available to the various businesses on the Globe Business Park, with the planned decked car park taking a significant amount of on-street parking off the road which should improve road safety, access and traffic movement around the park.”

The gym has also said that approval for the car park plans could see it improve and expand its other facilities.

This could include new pilates and yoga studios, therapy rooms and cafe, as well as a refurbishment of existing offerings.