Anger over plans to close recycling points in Marlow and Flackwell Heath

Angry campaigners have railed against plans to remove recycling facilities in Marlow.

The Marlow Society has hit out at the move which is set to see waste points at Court Garden, in Pound Lane, and Liston Road shut from Monday.

A third centre at Flackwell Heath Community Centre, in Swains Lane, is also due to close as part of the changes, which come on the back of a consultation in July.

Geoff Wood, of the Marlow Society’s executive committee, said: “The society is very much against the removal of recycling facilities, we think it sends the wrong message to the public about recycling.

“All the facilities in Marlow are extremely well used and we fear the impact it [their removal] could have on fly-tipping.”

The joint waste team for Wycombe and Chiltern District Councils had claimed the changes were prompted by declining’ popularity and dependency on these facilities’, as well as concerns over their use by fly-tippers.

This was rejected by Mr Wood, who is also a regular user of the Court Garden recycling point, who said he had never seen any evidence of such activities and that good CCTV coverage at the site served as a deterrent.