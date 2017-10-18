Wed, 18
Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving following Bourne End road death

Police have charged a man with causing death by dangerous driving following the death of a woman in Bourne End.

Timothy Mason, 65, of Everest Road, High Wycombe, was formally charged on Tuesday in connection with the death of 68-year-old Hilary Haines following an incident in the village on May 10.

Mason is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 16.

