Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving following Bourne End road death

Police have charged a man with causing death by dangerous driving following the death of a woman in Bourne End.

Timothy Mason, 65, of Everest Road, High Wycombe, was formally charged on Tuesday in connection with the death of 68-year-old Hilary Haines following an incident in the village on May 10.

Mason is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 16.