Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving following Bourne End road death

09:00AM, Wednesday 18 October 2017
Police have charged a man with causing death by dangerous driving following the death of a woman in Bourne End.
Timothy Mason, 65, of Everest Road, High Wycombe, was formally charged on Tuesday in connection with the death of 68-year-old Hilary Haines following an incident in the village on May 10.
Mason is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 16.
