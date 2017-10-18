Inquest date set for Marlow mother who died after A308 crash

A date for the inquest into a mother who died following a crash on the A308 has been set.

Clare Smith, 38, of Newton Road, died at Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital on Sunday, July 30.

She had been travelling towards Maidenhead with her nine-year-old daughter when her black Vauxhall Corsa collided with a blue Nissan Qashqai on Wednesday, July 26.

The daughter was also taken to hospital but was discharged and was expected to fully recover.

The incident happened on Wednesday, July 26 near the Hyde Farm junction, about a mile from the Bisham roundabout.

The inquest will take place at Reading Town Hall on Thursday, December 7.

In a statement released shortly after her death, Clare’s family said: “Clare lived all of her life in Marlow and was a former pupil of Holy Trinity and Great Marlow Schools.

“In the past few years she had worked at Wycombe Hospital.

“She was very much loved by her devastated family and friends, and will be forever sadly missed.”

The driver of the Qashqai, a woman in her 50s, and two 17-year-old boys who were passengers, were taken to Wexham Park Hospital with minor injuries.