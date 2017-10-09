Hundreds of entries for Bourne End Junior Craft Show

Leaf-covered unicorns and hedgehogs with cocktail stick spikes were some of entries at the Bourne End Junior Craft Show on Saturday.

A total of 225 entries were submitted for the contest for youngsters aged four to 16 at Bourne End Library in Wakeman Road.

Categories included photography, needle craft, sketches, junk models and more.

This year’s Judges’ Favourite trophy was awarded to five-year-old Izzy Nicholson for her cardboard model of an ‘autumn unicorn’ complete with leaves and fir cones.

The show was run by Sue Croall from Cores End Road and her 15-year-old daughter Amy, who masterminded the event and started it in 2013.

The student at St Michael’s Catholic School in High Wycombe used to enter the Bourne End Horticultural Show’s children’s categories and started her own show after it stopped running.

“I think it went really well, we got loads of entries,” said Amy.

“It’s just grown and grown every year.”

Sue added: “The standard was really amazing. Our judges had such a hard time deliberating.”