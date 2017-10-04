Marlow councillors tentatively recommend school boathouse plans for approval

A tentative recommendation for approval has been given to plans for a new school boathouse in Marlow.

Marlow Town Council’s Planning, Environment and Transportation Committee found no issue with the £2m scheme, which would be used by pupils at Great Marlow School, in Bobmore Lane, and Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School, in West Street, at its meeting last night (Tuesday).

However, it also requested the application be brought back for comment when further reports covering flooding and transport are complete.

The panel was also waiting for a formal response from Sport England on whether it backed the new facility at Gossmore Recreation Ground.

The meeting also heard that concerns had been raised by the Marlow Association of Amateur Football Clubs (MAAFC) about what would become of football pitches near the proposed site, which are currently out of use while flood defence works are completed by the Environment Agency (EA). MAAFC had noted the pitches shown on the plans seemed smaller than allowed by FA regulations, but this is now not thought to be the case.

Cllr Richard Scott said: “Clearly there are issues outstanding: the BCC transport report, the EA’s report and information on the football pitches, which we’ve now had.

“Also, on provision of tree planting, [we should] make sure it’s a condition, not just a wish, and we should also see the report from Sport England.

“But I would be minded to recommend to approve, subject to the reports.”

A final decision on the plans will be made by Wycombe District Council.