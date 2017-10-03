Mums to host fundraiser to help British athletes get to Winter Paralympics

X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent and Paralympic stars are being drafted in to help launch a group of British athletes to glory.

A group of mums from Marlow and Cookham have teamed up to make sure the British Parasnowsport team gets the start to the season it deserves.

The group of five is hoping to raise more than £20,000 for the skiers with a send-off party at Marlow’s Crowne Plaza Hotel, in Fieldhouse Lane, on November 18.

Organiser Anita Brack, from Cookham, said: “I met Amanda [Pirie, the team’s coach] and her passion for what she is doing just shone through.

“So I thought, I’ve got time on my hands, I’ve done marketing before and the idea just gripped me, sometimes you just know when it’s something you want to do.”

She added: “I think athletes of their calibre should not have to struggle to get funding.

“It’s so important to lift them up.”

X Factor stars Saara Aalto and Lauren Murray, as well as Britain’s Got Talent magician Patrick Ashe, have been signed up to provide entertainment for the evening to launch the team’s season, the highlight of which will be the 2018 Winter Paralympics in South Korea.

Skier Kelly Gallagher, who will be seeking to defend her Sochi 2014 gold medal, which was also Britain’s first Winter Paralympic gold, will also take part in a question and answer session. She will be joined by teammates and fellow paraskiers Menna Fitzpatrick and Millie Knight.

“If we can raise £20,000 that would be amazing,” added Anita, who was

inspired to stage the event after meeting team coach Amanda on a skiing holiday.

“But not only that, we’ll have also given them a fantastic good luck and farewell party.

“And if people keep sponsoring, it means they can be part of it.

“It means you can be sat at home watching and say I was, in some way, part of that.”

Visit www.thegoldruntothegames.eventbrite.co.uk to find out more and buy tickets.