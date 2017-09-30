Plans submitted for new school boathouse in Marlow

Plans have been submitted for a new school boathouse in Marlow.

If approved, the scheme could see a facility built on the banks of the Thames at Gossmore Recreation Ground, in Gossmore Lane.

The joint venture between Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School, in West Street, and Great Marlow School, in Bobmore Lane, would also mean both had their own boat storage for the first time in a decade.

The pair used Marlow Rowing Club, in Marlow Bridge Lane, until the mid-2000s when space constraints forced them to move out.

Since then they have made use of temporary bases, including Upper Thames Sailing Club, in Bourne End, and Longridge Activity Centre, in Bisham.

The application, which was submitted to Wycombe District Council in August but only validated by the planning department in mid-September, is seeking permission for a 1,460 sq mt building, with the ground floor raised to limit the risk of flood damage.

The plans also claim to have the support of Marlow Town Council and Wycombe District Council, which it says has already agreed the terms of a lease on the land.

A decision is expected in November.