Former People's Strictly contestant leads warm-up for MS Walk

A former People’s Strictly contestant from Marlow and her sister led a warm-up for hundreds of people ahead of an event to raise awareness of multiple sclerosis.

Health campaigner Trishna Bharadia, who appeared on the People’s Strictly for Comic Relief in 2015, was at the MS Walk, in London, on Sunday.

And with her sibling Anisha, a Zumba instructor, the pair led a Zumba warm-up to help participants limber up before tacking the six, 10 and 20-km routes on offer.

“Events like this are incredibly important,” said 37-year-old Trishna, who was diagnosed with MS about 10 years ago.

“Someone summed it up by saying when you’re with other people with MS you don’t have to explain yourself, whether you’ve got MS or a carer or a family member.

“It’s important to be able to share your experiences and get tips and see how other people cope.”

Visit www.mssociety.org.uk to find out more.