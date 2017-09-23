Wycombe District businesses set to benefit from rate relief scheme

Bills for hundreds of businesses across Wycombe District are set to be slashed thanks to a government initiative.

About 500 firms are expected to benefit from the discretionary business rate scheme announced in the spring budget.

This gives councils the power to give rate relief to companies facing large increases as a result of revaluations.

After Wycombe District Council’s cabinet passed the motion on Monday, Cllr David Watson (Con, Flackwell Heath and Little Marlow), cabinet member for finance, said: "We’re really pleased that the details of this scheme have been finalised and we can now invite business ratepayers to apply for this extra support.

“We hope the reduction in business rates does indeed bring local businesses, many of which are at the heart of our community, some welcome relief.”