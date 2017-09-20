Hundreds of runners raise more than £30,000 at Sprintathon in Little Marlow

Ex-England cricket captain Andrew Strauss and aspiring Team GB sprinters teamed up with more than 300 runners to ‘kick cancer in the face’ at a running-themed fundraiser in Little Marlow.

The athletes were at the Wycombe District Athletics Complex, in Marlow Road, on Saturday for the second ever Sprintathon.

Held under the banner of Cancer Research UK’s Stand up to Cancer campaign, the event saw participants take turns to complete laps on their way to cumulatively running a marathon in 1:51:01 – more than five minutes faster than the previous record set in Limerick in 2015.

It also raised about £30,000 for the charity, although this could rise to almost £40,000.

“It all went according to plan,” said organiser Mark Evans.

“There was great participation and the event itself ran like clockwork and there’s already a lot of people who want to do it again – but there’s also the possibility of it becoming something much bigger.

“It was a really positive thing and the symbolic sight of [bone cancer survivor] Jimmy [Hall] racing in on his blade showed what it’s all about.”

Visit www.sprintathon.org to find out more.