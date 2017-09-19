Fashion fundraiser held at Danesfield House for Macmillan Cancer Support

Fashionistas flashed the latest styles at a fundraiser in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Major chains including Jigsaw and the White Company were at Danesfield House Hotel, in Henley Road, Marlow, for the fashion show and coffee morning.

The event, on Thursday, September 14, collected about £1,200 for the cancer charity and was organised by Sally Carter, from Cookham, who has organised about 15 previous fundraisers for Macmillan since 2009, attracting support from the likes of Sir Michael Parkinson.

“I’m not the sort of person who can sit around and do nothing,” she said.

“I’m used to being busy and running events around the world and I enjoy it.

“I started doing [the fundraisers] because a friend I had known since we were girls was diagnosed very late on with cancer who had Macmillan nurses looking after her and I thought I could do something to help.”