Claytons Primary School rated Good by Ofsted

Families and teachers had an extra reason to celebrate the start of the school year after receiving the results of another successful Ofsted inspection.

Claytons Primary School, in Wendover Road, Bourne End, returned from the summer break to a Good rating from assessors who visited in July.

And the watchdog’s team had particular praise for the school’s leadership and its headteacher Jensa Carter, who the report, released on Thursday, September 7, praised for her ‘clear passion’.

Mrs Carter, however, was keen to stress that the school’s progress had been a ‘team

effort’ among the staff.

“I only joined the school in September 2016 and I joined an already very strong team,” she said.

“I think it’s pointed to the strength of the school and how everyone is working from the same page.

“Perhaps I’ve looked at things a bit more strategically, but it’s been a team effort.”

The school was also rated in Good in 2012, but only Satisfactory in 2009.

The inspectors noted that the school’s disadvantaged pupils made good progress, with extra support such as before-school reading clubs available to those needing extra help.

However, the report also claimed that a failure to ‘describe persuasively the success of these strategies’ meant others in the school struggled to understand the strategies behind such initiatives and as a result they could not be sufficiently reviewed or refined.

Mrs Carter said she accepted that section of the report, adding that steps had been taken to address the issues since the inspection was completed.

This was one of two points raised which assessors suggested the school needed to remedy before it could achieve the highest rating of Outstanding.

The reported also suggested more could be done to help the most able pupils reach the highest possible standards in writing and maths.

Overall however, youngsters were found to make good progress in both subjects.

Teaching for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities was praised as well, as were anti-bullying practices and efforts to promote ‘British values’.