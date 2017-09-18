Gogglebox star Sandra Martin joins the crowds for Marlow Carnival

A parade of school children brandishing balloons made their way down the High Street to kick off the Marlow Carnival.

It’s been 10 years since the event has featured a parade but pupils from the likes of Holy Trinity and Burford School made up for lost time as they embraced the carnival atmosphere.

The famous Disney characters, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, also joined in at the event on Saturday.

They were made up entirely of balloons donated by the Celebrations Party Shop in Liston Court.

After arriving at Higginson Park, people got the chance to meet the stars of Maidenhead pantomime Aladdin, including Sandra Martin from Channel 4’s Gogglebox.

The carnival helped raise money for the Marlow Community Association so the group can maintain its Liston Hall headquarters.

Co-organiser Lindsay Robinson said: “Everyone from the town came out for the parade, we were really gobsmacked.”