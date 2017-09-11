Entries open for Marlow Santa's Fun Run 2017

Entry has now opened for one of Marlow’s biggest events of the year.

Runners, joggers and sleigh-riders can now sign-up for the annual Marlow Santa’s Fun Run.

There’ll be plenty of Christmas cheering when the race returns for its 13th year, which is due to start in Higginson Park on Sunday, December 3.

And athletes are advised to bag their place as quickly as possible, after last year saw all 2,500 spots taken before the end of October.

The Rotary clubs of Marlow, which organise the event, collected about £35,000 for donation to a range of charities and good causes last time out and are hoping to raise more than £40,000 this time around.

David Sutherland, chairman of the fun run’s committee, said: “Organising the Santa’s Fun Run involves a lot of hard work by the members of the Marlow, Marlow Thames and Marlow Bridge Rotary Clubs.

“We do everything from agreeing the 5 km route with the council, developing and managing the website, to ordering and distributing the Santa suits.

“And well over 100 people volunteer to help us on the day to make sure everything goes safely and smoothly.”

Visit www.santasfunrun.org to find out more and enter.