Gogglebox star set for Marlow Carnival appearance

Stars of CBeebies and Channel 4’s Gogglebox will join an annual event in Marlow.

Sandra Martin from the reality tv show and presenter Nisha Anil, who are both due to star in the Aladdin pantomime at the Magnet Leisure Centre in December, are set to join crowds for the Marlow Carnival.

The gathering, which has been running for about 40 years, is due to be held on Saturday, September 16, and run 11am-5pm in Higginson Park.

It will also see Marlow High Street close for the return of the carnival’s parade after a decade-long hiatus.

Visit www.marlowcarnival.co.uk for more information.