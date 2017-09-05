Wham! star Andrew Ridgeley joins Marlow Red Kite Ride

Former Wham! star Andrew Ridgeley was in Marlow for an annual cycle race.

The 80s sensation, who once partnered George Michael in the famous double act, joined about 700 riders for the Marlow Red Kite Ride on Sunday.

Now in its sixth year, participants were able to choose from 50, 80 and 100-mile routes, with all proceeds going to Marlow Sports Club and the Bisham-based charity Wheels for All.

Event director Coin Lavis said: “In a market where there are now a lot of different sportives to choose from, we are delighted that once again the Red Kite Ride was completely sold out in advance.

“We’d like to thank everyone that took part including loyal participants that come year after year, and those joining us for the first time.”

In June, organisers from Marlow Riders cycling club donated the £9,000 raised from last year’s event to Wheels for All and expect to have collected even more this year.

