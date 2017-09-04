Wooburn and Bourne End Village Show held to 'get everybody together'

A community show organised by Wooburn and Bourne End Parish Council yesterday (Sunday) left representatives hoping it would prove to become a regular calendar event.

Classic cars, a produce show, craft stalls and a beer tent were among the attractions at the Wooburn and Bourne End Village Show on Wooburn Park in Wash Hill.

Speaking on the day, parish councillor Katie Lamb hoped ‘a couple of hundred’ people would shrug off foreboding grey clouds and turn out for the day.

“We don’t do some of the things that used to get everyone together,” she said.

“So we don’t do the donkey derby or the carnival procession or anything, we haven’t done them for years, and Bourne End Horticultural Show unfortunately don’t do their horticultural show anymore.

“So this is an idea to get everybody together, and do a community event.

She added: “The whole point is it’s a big family fun day.

“And just getting everyone together, really.”

Money raised from the day will go to worthy causes within the parish.