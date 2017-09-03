Wooburn Festival set to return for 51st time

Opera, folk music and photography will be among the highlights of this year’s Wooburn Festival.

The annual event, which kicks off its 51st edition on Monday, September 18, is due to run until the end of October.

Chris Worthington, the festival’s vice chairman, said: “The whole purpose of the festival is not to make money but to bring high quality music and arts to a local community so they don’t have to travel to London to get it.

“If you go to London it costs £20 to £40 just to get there, before you even start to think about tickets.

“But having it available on the doorstep makes it available to a lot more people who might not otherwise contemplate seeing [award-winning cellist] Sheku Kanneh-Mason or the opera.”

Visit www.wooburnfestival.com to find out more.