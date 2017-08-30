Hundreds enjoy the sunshine at Little Marlow village fete

More than £7,000 was raised at Little Marlow’s annual village fete on Monday.

Hundreds of people turned out to bask in the sunshine and enjoy the dog show, games and tug of war.

The ‘pub’ tug of war went ahead despite the King’s Head closing down, with fete-goers taking up the rope themselves and battling it out in men’s, women’s and children’s competitions.

Wycombe Phoenix Harriers athletics club provided sports activities such as javelin practice.

Proceeds will go to support Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Wye Valley – a voluntary transport service which takes people for medical appointments.

The fete is organised by Little Marlow Parish Council. Chairman Valerie Brownridge said: “The weather really made the day. It makes people happier and we had a great turnout.

“The kids loved it. All in all it was a great day and it brings people together.”