Sports award boost for Great Marlow School pupil

A rising sports star has picked up her latest trophy for efforts both on and off the field.

Chloe Brownbill, a pupil at Great Marlow School, in Bobmore Lane, has been awarded the Committed Leader prize at the Youth Sport Trust’s Girls Active Awards.

The 15-year-old won the gong in regional category after being nominated by PE teacher Jenny Towe, who recognised ' increased confidence' and 'leadership skills' in Miss Brownbill’s academic performance following sports participation.

“I help out at our school sports club on Wednesdays and I think it’s built a lot of girls’ confidence, especially in younger years,” said Miss Brownbill.

“I used to be scared about what other people thought, but now I’m a lot more confident.

“Getting more involved with sport has really helped my leadership skills.

“I think it’s had an impact on my attitude in other lessons, because now I know that I can do things if I try.”

