Sports award boost for Great Marlow School pupil

03:00PM, Saturday 26 August 2017
Fifteen-year-old Chloe Brownbil, right, with PE teacher Jenny Towe, who nominated her for the sports award.
A rising sports star has picked up her latest trophy for efforts both on and off the field.
Chloe Brownbill, a pupil at Great Marlow School, in Bobmore Lane, has been awarded the Committed Leader prize at the Youth Sport Trust’s Girls Active Awards.
The 15-year-old won the gong in regional category after being nominated by PE teacher Jenny Towe, who recognised ' increased confidence' and 'leadership skills' in Miss Brownbill’s academic performance following sports participation.
“I help out at our school sports club on Wednesdays and I think it’s built a lot of girls’ confidence, especially in younger years,” said Miss Brownbill.
“I used to be scared about what other people thought, but now I’m a lot more confident.
“Getting more involved with sport has really helped my leadership skills.
“I think it’s had an impact on my attitude in other lessons, because now I know that I can do things if I try.”
Visit www.girlsactive.youthsporttrust.org to find out more about the Youth Sport Trust.
