Campaigners for Little Marlow Country Park fight on

Campaigners fighting for a country park in Little Marlow are continuing to grapple with the council over the future of the contested land.

Proposals to create a country park in the area were first made in the 1960s, but it was not until 2017 that the former Wycombe District Council (WDC) agreed to provide one on land in Coldmoorholme Lane.

Planned to be named Little Marlow Lakes Country Park, the land has continued to be in multiple ownerships, with Bucks Council looking after about 16 per cent.

Despite discussions, the area was never officially designated as a country park by the former council.

Last month, Buckinghamshire Council’s cabinet met to discuss whether to pursue formal designation of the land, deciding not to designate the whole area – but to instead pursue designation for the land it owns.

Opposers feel that the decision would pave the way for future developments, with a large film studio proposed nearby, just off the A404 on former gravel pit land.

The local plan adopted by WDC back in 2019 allocated the whole area as a country park, last month’s meeting heard.

Campaigners looking to get the whole area designated have ‘called in’ Bucks Council’s recent decision – claiming it was ‘undemocratic’, goes against council policies and processes and is ‘unlawful’.

‘Calling in’ council decisions now means Bucks Council’s scrutiny committee will consider the request and decide whether to take any further steps.

Opposers want a full public consultation to be held and a project board set up with stakeholders to reach a suitable conclusion for the land.

“As such, the decisions are wholly council-centred and only considering the cost-benefit analysis for [Bucks Council] rather than all stakeholders, particularly residents,” the call-in notice added.

“Formal consultation must be held to scope and inform options prior to recommendations, as would happen in any significant statutory or planning decision.”

A spokesman for the council said that its decision in October will not ‘encourage development’ and it would be awaiting the outcome of the call-in.

“It’s clear from messages from residents that many believe that Little Marlow Lakes Country Park is already designated as a country park,” he said.

“However, we have unambiguous legal advice that the statutory framework has not been complied with and so the decision made by Buckinghamshire Council’s cabinet on October 11 seeks to regularise the unfinished work of the former WDC.

“The rumours that this is a tactic to encourage development are not correct.”

The spokesman added: “There is a constitutional right to review the cabinet decision by using the ‘call in’ process.

“That process has been triggered and the council’s scrutiny committee will consider that request and decide what, if any, further steps might be necessary.

“This could include making recommendations to cabinet or accepting that their original decision was appropriate.”