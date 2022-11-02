Wooburn man named as suspected Dover migrant centre firebomber

A Wooburn Green man has been named as the suspect believed to have carried out a firebomb attack at the Dover immigration centre on Sunday.

Andrew Leak, 66, was found dead in his car at a nearby petrol station following the attack in Kent, which detectives have described as a ‘despicable offence’ which was ‘likely to be driven by some form of hate filled grievance’.

During the incident, a number of ‘crude incendiary devices’ were thrown outside and into a Home Office immigration centre at about 11.20am by a man who arrived at the scene alone in a car.

Two members of staff at the immigration centre reported sustaining minor injuries.

The Advertiser understands Leak, who was reported by police to be from High Wycombe, was a resident in a flat at The Hawthornes retirement complex in Wooburn Green.

Kent Police said a search warrant was carried out at ‘a property in the High Wycombe area’ on Monday, where a number of items of interest were recovered by police, including digital media devices.

Police reassured that there is ‘nothing to suggest’ Leak was working alongside anyone else, and there is not believed to be any wider threat to the South Bucks community.

Officers added that the attack is not yet being declared a terrorist incident, but it was handed over to Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) on Tuesday to continue the investigation.

One of Leak’s neighbours at The Hawthornes, who did not wish to be named, said he had been living on his own at the property for several years.

“I didn’t see him a lot and he didn’t chat much, we just had a few words,” she added. “You would never believe he would do something like that.

“It’s such a shock, most people here are surprised. I can’t believe it. He didn’t show it but he must have been sick.”

The neighbour added that she had spotted police and forensics teams going in and out of the home as officials begin their investigations.

Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright, head of CTPSE, said: “This was a traumatic incident for everyone involved, and the wider community, and we’re working hard to establish exactly what led to the events on Sunday morning.

“We understand that when Counter Terrorism Policing become involved, it can be worrying for some people, but I would like to reassure people that there is nothing to suggest any ongoing wider threat at this time.

“What appears clear is that this despicable offence was targeted and likely to be driven by some form of hate filled grievance, though this may not necessarily meet the threshold of terrorism.

“At this point, the incident itself has not been declared a terrorist incident, but this is being kept under review as the investigation progresses.”