Popular Marlow bar taken over by new owners

A popular Marlow bar venue has been taken over by new owners after the previous long-running tenant left to spend more time with his family.

Antosh Samek had been running the renowned Oxford Road venue Clayton’s Marlow for more than a decade but told his customers in February that he would not be renewing his lease there.

It was unknown as to what would be done with the building next, which has been a popular Marlow nightlife spot with revellers.

Husband and wife duo Becky and Steve Benson have emerged as the new owners of the bar, which will now be called Clayton’s Lounge. The pair, who live in Marlow, have worked in hospitality for their entire careers and have another venue in nearby Henley, The Cheesy Grape, a cheese, charcuterie and wine bar which they opened in November.

Becky told the Advertiser she had some ‘big boots to fill’ from Antosh’s tenure at the bar and has had to overcome some hurdles since taking on the venue.

This included a skip which caused damage to the building after colliding with the brickwork earlier this year, which set the open date back.

Clayton’s Lounge opened for the first time on Saturday and Becky said the early stages of the business will be about ‘testing the waters’ as they gauge customers’ interests.

It has been closed during this week but will be opening for good from tomorrow (Friday).

“We are just testing the waters and seeing what people want,” Becky said. “We opened on Saturday with some DJs and we are basically keeping it how it was but changed some of the decor.

“We are really playing it by ear – get to Christmas and in the New Year, we will sit down and work out what to do and how to move forward.”

Becky revealed that Clayton’s Lounge will have a ‘strong cocktail focus’ and has employed a ‘brilliant mixologist’ who will craft tasty drinks for customers.

The build was helped by husband Steve also being a carpenter by trade, and the pair were looking forward to getting going in Oxford Road.

“It is big shoes to fill but we have had so much interest – there are people always popping their head in and the Christmas bookings have been filling up,” Becky said.

She added that keeping the Clayton’s theme in the venue’s name was key having been associated with the building for many years.

For more information on Clayton’s Lounge, find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/claytonslounge or phone 01628 290253.