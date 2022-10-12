Controversy as Little Marlow country park plans blocked

Buckinghamshire Council has come under fire for its decision not to designate a large part of greenbelt land as a country park amid the area being eyed for mass development.

Proposals to create a country park in the Marlow area were first made in the 1960s, but it was not until 2017 that the former Wycombe District Council (WDC) agreed to provide one in Coldmoorhome Lane.

Set to be named Little Marlow Lakes Country Park, the area of land has continued to be in multiple ownerships, with Bucks Council looking after around 16 per cent.

Despite discussions, the area was never officially designated as a country park by the former council.

Bucks Council’s cabinet met on Tuesday morning to discuss whether to pursue formal designation of the land.

Senior councillors unanimously voted not to pursue formal designation for the whole area – but to instead pursue formal designation of the land within the council’s ownership.

The local plan adopted by WDC allocated the whole area as a country park, the meeting heard.

Presenting the report, Councillor Peter Strachan (Con, Wendover, Halton & Stoke Mandeville) reiterated that the area ‘is not a country park’ as he urged colleagues to back the proposals.

“It would seem to residents of Marlow that we are trying to take something away because they believe this is a country park,” he said.

“This is a very complicated picture and reaches right back to the legacy of WDC. The report before cabinet sets out a practical solution to a long-term problem that has not been addressed.”

Cllr Gareth Williams (Con, Chess Valley) asked whether the vote would not ‘alter the planning landscape’ and affect planning decisions.

A number of mass developments are planned in the vicinity, including a film studio on land just off the A404 on former gravelpit land.

Council officer Steve Bambrick replied: “The recommendations do not seek to alter the allocation in the local plan and there are no changes that would result from anything that is decided tonight.”

Cllr Steve Broadbent (Con, Ridgeway East) said that residents in Marlow had been of the view that a country park would be created for the whole area.

A website and social media account have been created for Little Marlow Lakes Country Park.

Martin Brainte helped set up the country park’s marketing and said he was concerned the decision would pave an easier path for future developments.

“It has been stated quite clear [as a country park] in the local plan,” he said. “In the future this will become an industrial area. It will join Marlow up with Bourne End and Little Marlow will just be lost in the middle.

“I agree with moving ahead with the council-owned land but I do not appreciate reducing the size of the country park.”

Cllr Strachan told the meeting that the area owned by the council would be a sufficient enough green space for residents to enjoy and meet requirements set by Heritage England.